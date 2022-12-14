SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 1,676.9% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEW. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:STEW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,957. SRH Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

