SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

