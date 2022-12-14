Stargate Finance (STG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.50 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $52.58 million and $3.50 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

