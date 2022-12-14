StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in StepStone Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,445. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.