Steven J. Goulart Sells 29,401 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %
MetLife stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 3,117,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,834. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
MetLife Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetLife (MET)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.