Steven J. Goulart Sells 29,401 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 3,117,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,834. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

