Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 235% compared to the average volume of 1,523 call options.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. 359,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

