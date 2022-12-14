Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Virtu Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,560 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 768% compared to the typical volume of 986 put options.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 139,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.01. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,249,000 after acquiring an additional 324,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,472,000 after acquiring an additional 543,504 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 554,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

