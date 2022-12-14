StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.