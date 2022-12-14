StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 129,787 shares of company stock valued at $104,180. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

