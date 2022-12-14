Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOIEF remained flat at $25.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Stolt-Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
About Stolt-Nielsen
