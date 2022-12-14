Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOIEF remained flat at $25.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Stolt-Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

