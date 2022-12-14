Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.03. 32,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

