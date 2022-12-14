StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Lifted to Neutral at Grupo Santander

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after buying an additional 213,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 75.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.