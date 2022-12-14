Strategic Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 9.1% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $168.50. 88,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

