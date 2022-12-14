Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.87 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $68.46 million and $2.87 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.20 or 0.07343296 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00033725 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00077322 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00054096 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009374 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022554 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,035,091 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
