Stratis (STRAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.47 million and $3.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.74 or 0.07347289 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00033227 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077362 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053933 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001241 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009331 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022444 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,043,551 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.