Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.36 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

