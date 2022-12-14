Strong Price Reaches $8.40 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 100.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Strong token can now be purchased for $8.40 or 0.00047139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

