Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

SMMYY stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

