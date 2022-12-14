Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMIH remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,588. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

