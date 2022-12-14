SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of SunLink Health Systems worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 36,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunLink Health Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

