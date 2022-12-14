Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Update

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $527.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.97. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.