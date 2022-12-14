Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $217.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 88,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,002. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.18 and its 200 day moving average is $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

