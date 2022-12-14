Suzanne L. Helen Sells 10,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.94. 598,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,231. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

