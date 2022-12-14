SVB Leerink Increases Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $50.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $664.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

