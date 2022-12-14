SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of SVFB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,640. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVF Investment Corp. 2

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

Further Reading

