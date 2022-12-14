Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tarena International in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 4,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,502. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

