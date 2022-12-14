Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading Up 0.7%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 475 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 468.05 ($5.74). Approximately 19,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 43,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.70).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £281.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,753.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.65.

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

