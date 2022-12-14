Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETE. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 555,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TETE remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Wednesday. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

