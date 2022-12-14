Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $10,123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 185,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,988. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

