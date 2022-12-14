Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 344.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Telefónica by 9.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Telefónica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 918.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 98,417 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

