Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.
Telefónica Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE TEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 344.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
