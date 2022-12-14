Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 978,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
