Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $874.81 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00005367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $874.81 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00024658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001951 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007503 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,260,412 coins and its circulating supply is 919,827,956 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

