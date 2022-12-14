Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGSGY remained flat at $12.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,550. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

