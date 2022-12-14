The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.37. 25,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,002. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.12.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.