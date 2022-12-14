The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.60.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $329.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.97. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Cooper Companies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.