The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 1.7 %

SSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,814. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.84.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.