The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.90.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

