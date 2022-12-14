The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.08

Shares of The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.08 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 60.91 ($0.75). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 59.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 40,219 shares traded.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of £65.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.09.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

