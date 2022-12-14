The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $848.96 million and approximately $117.77 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 7% against the dollar.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
The Sandbox Token Trading
