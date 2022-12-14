The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,676. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

