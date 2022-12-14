The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.