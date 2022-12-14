The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

