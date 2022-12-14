The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

