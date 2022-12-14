Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %
THRX stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $212.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.01.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
