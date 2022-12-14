Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $225.14 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077487 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00053773 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001254 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009284 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022138 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
