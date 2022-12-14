TimeScale Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.15. The firm has a market cap of $448.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.