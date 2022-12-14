Timothy J. Richmond Sells 42,370 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,344. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

