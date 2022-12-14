Timothy J. Richmond Sells 42,370 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,344. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Further Reading
