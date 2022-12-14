Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.54 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.54 billion and $103.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00014043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00238005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.46166609 USD and is up 11.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $88,187,603.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.