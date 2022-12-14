Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 7,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,640. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,013.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $641,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

