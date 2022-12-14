TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

